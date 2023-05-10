Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) last year’s performance of -41.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) stock priced at $20.53, down -0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.98 and dropped to $20.27 before settling in for the closing price of $20.84. CUZ’s price has ranged from $18.06 to $34.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.70%. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 286 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of +23.07, and the pretax margin is +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Cousins Properties Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 111.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 921,602. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 36,975 shares at a rate of $24.93, taking the stock ownership to the 30,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for $25.77, making the entire transaction worth $157,068. This insider now owns 42,241 shares in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Looking closely at Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 24.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.82. However, in the short run, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.03. Second resistance stands at $21.36. The third major resistance level sits at $21.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.61.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.07 billion, the company has a total of 151,694K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 762,290 K while annual income is 166,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 202,730 K while its latest quarter income was 22,200 K.