Crane Company (CR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.34% last month.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $74.77, soaring 2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.65 and dropped to $73.855 before settling in for the closing price of $74.92. Within the past 52 weeks, CR’s price has moved between $67.28 and $83.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.80%. With a float of $56.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.07, operating margin of +11.54, and the pretax margin is +15.46.

Crane Company (CR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 5,923,151. In this transaction V.P. Treasury & Tax of this company sold 49,409 shares at a rate of $119.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,263 for $119.03, making the entire transaction worth $983,545. This insider now owns 289 shares in total.

Crane Company (CR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 18.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Trading Performance Indicators

Crane Company (CR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crane Company (CR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.07.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.15 in the near term. At $79.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $70.57.

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.14 billion based on 56,725K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,375 M and income totals 401,100 K. The company made 824,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.