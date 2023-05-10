Search
Sana Meer
Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) volume exceeds 1.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $5.45, up 29.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.50 and dropped to $5.45 before settling in for the closing price of $5.34. Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has traded in a range of $1.95-$21.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -43.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.80%. With a float of $1.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.22, operating margin of -359.22, and the pretax margin is -483.60.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 82.33%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -485.34 while generating a return on equity of -333.05.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.69

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Looking closely at Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 92065.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.91. However, in the short run, Cuentas Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.78. Second resistance stands at $12.67. The third major resistance level sits at $14.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.80 million has total of 2,104K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,990 K in contrast with the sum of -14,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 790 K and last quarter income was -5,450 K.

Newsletter

 

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.51%

Shaun Noe -
Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $369.50, plunging -1.29% from the previous trading day....
Read more

FINV (FinVolution Group) dropped -1.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
May 09, 2023, FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) trading session started at the price of $3.98, that was -1.23% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

3.36% volatility in Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On May 09, 2023, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) opened at $34.56, higher 1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

