Cutera Inc. (CUTR) with a beta value of 1.59 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 09, 2023, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) trading session started at the price of $20.61, that was -2.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.68 and dropped to $19.77 before settling in for the closing price of $20.67. A 52-week range for CUTR has been $18.47 – $59.52.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.30%. With a float of $19.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.79 million.

The firm has a total of 540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.13, operating margin of -15.13, and the pretax margin is -31.97.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cutera Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cutera Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 131.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 49,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 996 shares at a rate of $50.12, taking the stock ownership to the 131,779 shares.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -32.62 while generating a return on equity of -397.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -30.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cutera Inc., CUTR], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.13. The third major resistance level sits at $21.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.84.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

There are 19,788K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 400.57 million. As of now, sales total 252,400 K while income totals -82,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 67,350 K while its last quarter net income were -7,790 K.