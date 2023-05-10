CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) with a beta value of 0.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.75, plunging -0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.91 and dropped to $11.43 before settling in for the closing price of $11.81. Within the past 52 weeks, CVBF’s price has moved between $11.65 and $29.25.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.20%. With a float of $132.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.84 million.

The firm has a total of 1072 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CVB Financial Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 21,695. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,200 shares at a rate of $18.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s EVP & CCO bought 1,000 for $20.76, making the entire transaction worth $20,760. This insider now owns 41,392 shares in total.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +41.63 while generating a return on equity of 11.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Trading Performance Indicators

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CVB Financial Corp., CVBF], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, CVB Financial Corp.’s (CVBF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.18. The third major resistance level sits at $12.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.00.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.60 billion based on 139,302K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 564,660 K and income totals 235,430 K. The company made 155,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 59,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.