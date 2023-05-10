Dana Incorporated (DAN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.19% last month.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $13.92, down -2.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $13.70 before settling in for the closing price of $14.11. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has traded in a range of $11.17-$19.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -225.10%. With a float of $142.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.44, operating margin of +2.50, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 624,904. In this transaction EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of this company sold 35,205 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for $17.78, making the entire transaction worth $7,113,360. This insider now owns 354,728 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -2.38 while generating a return on equity of -13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -225.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.00% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

The latest stats from [Dana Incorporated, DAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.05. The third major resistance level sits at $14.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.53. The third support level lies at $13.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.87 billion has total of 144,330K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,156 M in contrast with the sum of -242,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,644 M and last quarter income was 28,000 K.