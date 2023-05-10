Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) average volume reaches $791.34K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $13.05, up 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.77 and dropped to $12.80 before settling in for the closing price of $13.04. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has traded in a range of $5.44-$28.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 125 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 180,484. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,233,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $20.01, making the entire transaction worth $250,114. This insider now owns 1,174,276 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.75 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.87 in the near term. At $14.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.93.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 981.52 million has total of 73,573K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -142,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -42,390 K.