DFS (Discover Financial Services) dropped -0.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $95.90, down -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.05 and dropped to $95.595 before settling in for the closing price of $96.84. Over the past 52 weeks, DFS has traded in a range of $87.64-$119.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.20%. With a float of $252.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20200 employees.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Discover Financial Services is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,538,804. In this transaction EVP – Chief HR & Admin Officer of this company sold 13,477 shares at a rate of $114.18, taking the stock ownership to the 31,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking sold 7,000 for $118.00, making the entire transaction worth $826,000. This insider now owns 114,493 shares in total.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.91) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +28.72 while generating a return on equity of 31.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.81, a number that is poised to hit 3.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Looking closely at Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.67. However, in the short run, Discover Financial Services’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.30. Second resistance stands at $97.90. The third major resistance level sits at $98.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.39.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.65 billion has total of 253,946K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,202 M in contrast with the sum of 4,392 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,698 M and last quarter income was 976,000 K.