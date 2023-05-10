DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) average volume reaches $1.78M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 09, 2023, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) opened at $32.505, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.81 and dropped to $31.50 before settling in for the closing price of $33.21. Price fluctuations for DOCN have ranged from $23.38 to $53.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.10% at the time writing. With a float of $68.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.23, operating margin of -3.61, and the pretax margin is -4.23.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 219,720. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $36.62, taking the stock ownership to the 159,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,600 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $196,000. This insider now owns 165,958 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -7.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Looking closely at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.48. However, in the short run, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.99. Second resistance stands at $36.55. The third major resistance level sits at $38.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.37.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

There are currently 89,040K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 576,320 K according to its annual income of -24,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 163,000 K and its income totaled -10,070 K.