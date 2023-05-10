Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is expecting -15.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 09, 2023, Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) opened at $18.00, lower -1.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.00 and dropped to $17.755 before settling in for the closing price of $18.14. Price fluctuations for ESI have ranged from $15.31 to $22.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.90% at the time writing. With a float of $224.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.04, operating margin of +13.00, and the pretax margin is +4.64.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Element Solutions Inc is 7.78%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 2,551,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135,000 shares at a rate of $18.90, taking the stock ownership to the 1,037,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 350,000 for $19.14, making the entire transaction worth $6,699,000. This insider now owns 902,000 shares in total.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.74 while generating a return on equity of 15.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.38% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Element Solutions Inc (ESI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Looking closely at Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.79. However, in the short run, Element Solutions Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.94. Second resistance stands at $18.09. The third major resistance level sits at $18.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.45.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Key Stats

There are currently 241,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,549 M according to its annual income of 187,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 574,400 K and its income totaled 42,900 K.