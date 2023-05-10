Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,500 K

On May 09, 2023, Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) opened at $0.40, lower -7.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for ENSV have ranged from $0.36 to $3.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -10.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.90% at the time writing. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 98 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.55, operating margin of -36.07, and the pretax margin is -25.76.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enservco Corporation is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -25.76 while generating a return on equity of -171.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enservco Corporation (ENSV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

The latest stats from [Enservco Corporation, ENSV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was inferior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4855, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4054. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4019. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4338. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4696. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3342, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2984. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2665.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Key Stats

There are currently 18,064K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,640 K according to its annual income of -5,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,500 K and its income totaled -1,700 K.