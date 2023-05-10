Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) last year’s performance of -33.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) stock priced at $24.15, up 8.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.5675 and dropped to $23.60 before settling in for the closing price of $24.38. EVBG’s price has ranged from $22.76 to $43.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.30%. With a float of $39.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.97 million.

The firm has a total of 1713 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.71, operating margin of -15.41, and the pretax margin is -14.72.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Everbridge Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 40,040. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 1,554 shares at a rate of $25.77, taking the stock ownership to the 123,086 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 25,865 for $31.96, making the entire transaction worth $826,640. This insider now owns 94,178 shares in total.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -16.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Everbridge Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Everbridge Inc., EVBG], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Everbridge Inc.’s (EVBG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.50. The third major resistance level sits at $30.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.53.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.03 billion, the company has a total of 40,435K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 431,890 K while annual income is -61,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 117,130 K while its latest quarter income was 16,160 K.