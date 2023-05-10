Exscientia plc (EXAI) kicked off at the price of $5.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.05, plunging -1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.23 and dropped to $4.77 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. Within the past 52 weeks, EXAI’s price has moved between $4.09 and $16.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.40%. With a float of $102.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 287 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exscientia plc is 27.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Exscientia plc (EXAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exscientia plc (EXAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 0.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Exscientia plc’s (EXAI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.28 in the near term. At $5.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.36.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 604.22 million based on 120,887K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,670 K and income totals -146,850 K. The company made 7,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.