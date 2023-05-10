FMC Corporation (FMC) last year’s performance of -7.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $111.57, plunging -1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.625 and dropped to $110.02 before settling in for the closing price of $111.96. Within the past 52 weeks, FMC’s price has moved between $98.24 and $134.38.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.60%. With a float of $124.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.34 million.

The firm has a total of 6600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FMC Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 476,102. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 4,121 shares at a rate of $115.53, taking the stock ownership to the 41,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 5,000 for $127.77, making the entire transaction worth $638,835. This insider now owns 39,061 shares in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.75) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.61% during the next five years compared to 30.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

FMC Corporation (FMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FMC Corporation, FMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, FMC Corporation’s (FMC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.32. The third major resistance level sits at $113.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $108.20.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.63 billion based on 125,039K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,802 M and income totals 731,500 K. The company made 1,344 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 196,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.