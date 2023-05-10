FMS (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) dropped -0.09 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.15, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.33 and dropped to $22.95 before settling in for the closing price of $23.20. Within the past 52 weeks, FMS’s price has moved between $12.78 and $31.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.60%. With a float of $586.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 128044 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.38, operating margin of +9.04, and the pretax margin is +5.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 5.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.02% during the next five years compared to -9.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Looking closely at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.85. However, in the short run, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.36. Second resistance stands at $23.53. The third major resistance level sits at $23.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.60.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.57 billion based on 586,827K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,438 M and income totals 709,500 K. The company made 5,139 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 144,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.