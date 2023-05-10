Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) average volume reaches $1.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $51.10, down -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.21 and dropped to $50.84 before settling in for the closing price of $51.36. Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has traded in a range of $41.60-$54.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 6.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.30%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +73.63, and the pretax margin is +54.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 53,820. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $53.82, taking the stock ownership to the 150,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $162,000. This insider now owns 215,981 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +52.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Looking closely at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.74. However, in the short run, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.15. Second resistance stands at $51.37. The third major resistance level sits at $51.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.23 billion has total of 262,356K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,312 M in contrast with the sum of 703,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 355,210 K and last quarter income was 188,670 K.