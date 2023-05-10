Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 668,920 K

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.91, plunging -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.88 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Within the past 52 weeks, GCI’s price has moved between $1.25 and $4.08.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 17.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.10%. With a float of $134.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.04 million.

In an organization with 14200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +2.07, and the pretax margin is -2.61.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Publishing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 753,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,000. This insider now owns 1,836,335 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -2.65 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.39 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0378, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1402. However, in the short run, Gannett Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9933. Second resistance stands at $2.0467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7733.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 237.34 million based on 149,007K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,945 M and income totals -78,000 K. The company made 668,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.