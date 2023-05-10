Search
Shaun Noe
Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is expecting -38.66% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) stock priced at $0.93, up 7.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $0.9255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. GENE’s price has ranged from $0.83 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 67.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.20%. With a float of $13.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.39 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.00, operating margin of -136.67, and the pretax margin is -140.71.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -104.95 while generating a return on equity of -37.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genetic Technologies Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genetic Technologies Limited, GENE], we can find that recorded value of 0.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Genetic Technologies Limited’s (GENE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1027, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2184. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1114. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2229. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3159. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9069, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8139. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7024.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.56 million, the company has a total of 19,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,930 K while annual income is -5,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,331 K while its latest quarter income was -2,502 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

