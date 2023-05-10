Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) posted a 3.41% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.59, soaring 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.81 and dropped to $8.55 before settling in for the closing price of $8.63. Within the past 52 weeks, GOGL’s price has moved between $7.24 and $16.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 19.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.00%. With a float of $122.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.87, operating margin of +36.04, and the pretax margin is +41.51.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +41.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.20% during the next five years compared to 162.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Looking closely at Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.26. However, in the short run, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.88. Second resistance stands at $8.98. The third major resistance level sits at $9.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.36.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.71 billion based on 200,486K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,113 M and income totals 461,850 K. The company made 249,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.