GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is -14.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $4.12, down -0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $4.02 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has traded in a range of $3.75-$9.27.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 18.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1347 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.57, operating margin of +36.28, and the pretax margin is +35.30.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.89 while generating a return on equity of 212.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 13.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.23 in the near term. At $4.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. The third support level lies at $3.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.05 billion has total of 256,707K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,281 M in contrast with the sum of 382,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 138,800 K and last quarter income was -7,370 K.