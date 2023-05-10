HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) 20 Days SMA touches 10.29%: The odds favor the bear

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $29.39, up 3.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.92 and dropped to $29.39 before settling in for the closing price of $29.69. Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has traded in a range of $21.50-$44.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.40%. With a float of $87.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.16, operating margin of -62.47, and the pretax margin is -57.43.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of HashiCorp Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,025,880. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 38,000 shares at a rate of $27.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,596,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 38,000 for $27.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,051,575. This insider now owns 1,634,000 shares in total.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -57.64 while generating a return on equity of -22.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HashiCorp Inc.’s (HCP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

Looking closely at HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, HashiCorp Inc.’s (HCP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.31. However, in the short run, HashiCorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.24. Second resistance stands at $31.84. The third major resistance level sits at $32.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.18.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.77 billion has total of 191,335K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 475,890 K in contrast with the sum of -274,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 135,790 K and last quarter income was -49,360 K.