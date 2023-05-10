Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) 20 Days SMA touches -1.53%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock priced at $6.80, down -0.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.8391 and dropped to $6.69 before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. HIMX’s price has ranged from $4.81 to $10.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.70%. With a float of $172.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.24, operating margin of +21.44, and the pretax margin is +23.08.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.73 while generating a return on equity of 26.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Himax Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Looking closely at Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.85. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.86. Second resistance stands at $6.93. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.56.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.15 billion, the company has a total of 174,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,201 M while annual income is 236,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 262,290 K while its latest quarter income was 42,160 K.