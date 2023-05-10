IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,020 K

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.27, soaring 14.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.375 and dropped to $19.01 before settling in for the closing price of $19.42. Within the past 52 weeks, IDYA’s price has moved between $8.14 and $21.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.30%. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.42 in the near term. At $24.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 48,390K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,930 K and income totals -58,660 K. The company made 4,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.