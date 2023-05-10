IIPR (Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.) climbed 3.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $71.38, up 3.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.81 and dropped to $71.22 before settling in for the closing price of $69.27. Over the past 52 weeks, IIPR has traded in a range of $63.36-$139.54.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 112.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.20%. With a float of $25.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.01, operating margin of +60.07, and the pretax margin is +55.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 97,792. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $97.79, taking the stock ownership to the 213,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 1,000 for $94.22, making the entire transaction worth $94,220. This insider now owns 212,308 shares in total.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.31) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +55.56 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s (IIPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 0.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s (IIPR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.75 in the near term. At $76.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.97 billion has total of 28,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 276,360 K in contrast with the sum of 154,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,460 K and last quarter income was 41,510 K.