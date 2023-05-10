Insulet Corporation (PODD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.58 million

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) stock priced at $318.14, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $322.19 and dropped to $315.70 before settling in for the closing price of $318.98. PODD’s price has ranged from $181.00 to $335.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -73.10%. With a float of $69.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.47 million.

The firm has a total of 2600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.83, operating margin of +2.88, and the pretax margin is +0.75.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Insulet Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 104.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 399,479. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 1,255 shares at a rate of $318.31, taking the stock ownership to the 22,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Advisor sold 23,401 for $305.15, making the entire transaction worth $7,140,815. This insider now owns 45,584 shares in total.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.35 while generating a return on equity of 0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Insulet Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Insulet Corporation, PODD], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.97.

During the past 100 days, Insulet Corporation’s (PODD) raw stochastic average was set at 75.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $311.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $283.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $322.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $325.69. The third major resistance level sits at $329.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $316.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $312.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $309.73.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.84 billion, the company has a total of 69,694K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,305 M while annual income is 4,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 358,100 K while its latest quarter income was 23,800 K.