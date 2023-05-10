Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) plunged -0.94 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 09, 2023, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) opened at $106.81, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.01 and dropped to $106.06 before settling in for the closing price of $107.22. Price fluctuations for ICE have ranged from $88.60 to $113.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 10.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -64.10% at the time writing. With a float of $551.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9010 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of +41.10, and the pretax margin is +19.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 167,680. In this transaction SVP, HR & Administration of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $104.80, taking the stock ownership to the 21,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 81,827 for $104.02, making the entire transaction worth $8,511,363. This insider now owns 1,203,104 shares in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.32% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

The latest stats from [Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.28 million was inferior to 2.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) raw stochastic average was set at 70.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.38. The third major resistance level sits at $107.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Key Stats

There are currently 559,867K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,292 M according to its annual income of 1,446 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,896 M and its income totaled 655,000 K.