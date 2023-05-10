Investors finally get a glimpse of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) volume hitting the figure of 1.28 million.

On May 09, 2023, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) opened at $13.50, lower -6.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.50 and dropped to $12.45 before settling in for the closing price of $13.55. Price fluctuations for ASC have ranged from $5.91 to $19.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 413.20% at the time writing. With a float of $34.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.18, operating margin of +35.77, and the pretax margin is +31.15.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 9.78%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +31.06 while generating a return on equity of 33.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 413.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.64% during the next five years compared to 62.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s (ASC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.31 in the near term. At $13.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.83. The third support level lies at $11.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Key Stats

There are currently 40,627K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 509.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 445,740 K according to its annual income of 138,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,830 K and its income totaled 53,940 K.