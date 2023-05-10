Investors finally get a glimpse of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) volume hitting the figure of 0.75 million.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.06, soaring 4.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.0342 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Within the past 52 weeks, CDTX’s price has moved between $0.40 and $2.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.30%. With a float of $63.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.78, operating margin of -46.23, and the pretax margin is -45.93.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 51,855. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 281,602 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 7,562 for $1.53, making the entire transaction worth $11,570. This insider now owns 190,179 shares in total.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -46.35 while generating a return on equity of -319.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

The latest stats from [Cidara Therapeutics Inc., CDTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 2.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s (CDTX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3187, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9380. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1353. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1605. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2111. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0595, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0089. The third support level lies at $0.9837 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 96.09 million based on 90,025K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 64,290 K and income totals -29,800 K. The company made 10,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.