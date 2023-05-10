Investors finally get a glimpse of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) volume hitting the figure of 1.73 million.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock priced at $244.90, up 1.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $251.8699 and dropped to $244.8499 before settling in for the closing price of $246.93. MDB’s price has ranged from $135.15 to $390.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 50.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.90%. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4619 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.08, operating margin of -27.00, and the pretax margin is -25.95.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 480,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $240.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,223,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $240.00, making the entire transaction worth $480,000. This insider now owns 1,225,954 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.90 while generating a return on equity of -49.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MongoDB Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.51.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 98.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $221.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $221.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $253.15 in the near term. At $256.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $260.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $246.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $241.98. The third support level lies at $239.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.23 billion, the company has a total of 70,037K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,284 M while annual income is -345,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 361,310 K while its latest quarter income was -64,400 K.