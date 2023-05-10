Investors finally get a glimpse of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) volume hitting the figure of 0.87 million.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $67.40, down -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.98 and dropped to $66.29 before settling in for the closing price of $67.57. Over the past 52 weeks, WH has traded in a range of $58.81-$82.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.50%. With a float of $85.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.19, operating margin of +34.98, and the pretax margin is +31.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 461,407. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $76.90, taking the stock ownership to the 13,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,940 for $71.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,065,820. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.70 while generating a return on equity of 34.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

The latest stats from [Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., WH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was superior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.89. The third major resistance level sits at $69.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.51. The third support level lies at $64.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.69 billion has total of 85,864K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,498 M in contrast with the sum of 355,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 313,000 K and last quarter income was 67,000 K.