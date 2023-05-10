Investors must take note of A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) performance last week, which was -1.78%.

May 09, 2023, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) trading session started at the price of $13.68, that was 0.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.945 and dropped to $13.63 before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. A 52-week range for ATEN has been $12.61 – $19.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.10%. With a float of $67.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 575 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.73, operating margin of +18.93, and the pretax margin is +18.80.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward A10 Networks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of A10 Networks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 301,267. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 20,965 shares at a rate of $14.37, taking the stock ownership to the 595,935 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg sold 3,294 for $14.37, making the entire transaction worth $47,335. This insider now owns 124,459 shares in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 24.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

The latest stats from [A10 Networks Inc., ATEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.10. The third major resistance level sits at $14.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.47. The third support level lies at $13.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Key Stats

There are 73,968K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 280,340 K while income totals 46,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,690 K while its last quarter net income were 3,960 K.