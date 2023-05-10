Investors must take note of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPRY) performance last week, which was -21.01%.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) stock priced at $5.91, down -14.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.98 and dropped to $4.865 before settling in for the closing price of $6.01. SPRY’s price has ranged from $2.80 to $9.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.10%. With a float of $61.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.76, operating margin of -2698.78, and the pretax margin is -2635.41.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 51,506. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 8,250 shares at a rate of $6.24, taking the stock ownership to the 8,250 shares.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2635.41 while generating a return on equity of -11.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 51.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 363.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPRY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.80 in the near term. At $6.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. The third support level lies at $3.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 472.56 million, the company has a total of 94,601K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,320 K while annual income is -34,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,320 K while its latest quarter income was 27,240 K.