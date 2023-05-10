Investors must take note of Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) performance last week, which was 10.99%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $2.08, up 0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $2.045 before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has traded in a range of $1.62-$8.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -352.80%. With a float of $154.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.81 million.

The firm has a total of 330 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 127,523. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 64,536 shares at a rate of $1.98, taking the stock ownership to the 1,448,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,200 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,980. This insider now owns 1,103,145 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.00.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 412.17 million has total of 203,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 73,390 K in contrast with the sum of -168,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,980 K and last quarter income was -33,700 K.