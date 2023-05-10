Investors must take note of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) performance last week, which was 6.59%.

On May 09, 2023, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) opened at $3.18, higher 2.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.37 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Price fluctuations for CCCC have ranged from $2.85 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.00% at the time writing. With a float of $43.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 146 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.65, operating margin of -416.56, and the pretax margin is -412.19.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C4 Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 31,735. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,667 shares at a rate of $5.60, taking the stock ownership to the 5,667 shares.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.74) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -412.19 while generating a return on equity of -37.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

The latest stats from [C4 Therapeutics Inc., CCCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.50. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. The third support level lies at $2.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Key Stats

There are currently 49,064K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 159.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,100 K according to its annual income of -128,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,760 K and its income totaled -34,780 K.