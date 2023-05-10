Investors must take note of Equity Commonwealth’s (EQC) performance last week, which was 0.49%.

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) stock priced at $20.23, up 0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.695 and dropped to $20.21 before settling in for the closing price of $20.39. EQC’s price has ranged from $19.41 to $22.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -28.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 229.20%. With a float of $106.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.70 million.

In an organization with 22 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.49, operating margin of -14.62, and the pretax margin is +59.88.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Equity Commonwealth is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 1,347,500. In this transaction EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $26.95, taking the stock ownership to the 184,345 shares.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +59.02 while generating a return on equity of 1.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 229.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.00% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Equity Commonwealth’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Equity Commonwealth’s (EQC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.47. However, in the short run, Equity Commonwealth’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.77. Second resistance stands at $20.97. The third major resistance level sits at $21.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.00. The third support level lies at $19.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.24 billion, the company has a total of 109,702K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,140 K while annual income is 37,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,580 K while its latest quarter income was 22,690 K.