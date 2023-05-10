Investors must take note of Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) performance last week, which was 12.54%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $67.15, up 3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.18 and dropped to $66.36 before settling in for the closing price of $68.55. Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has traded in a range of $29.27-$72.18.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 50.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.70%. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.60 million.

In an organization with 6300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.77, operating margin of -29.79, and the pretax margin is -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 63,780. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $63.78, taking the stock ownership to the 86,401 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s EVP, Human Resources sold 1,000 for $67.19, making the entire transaction worth $67,190. This insider now owns 86,692 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.84) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.12. However, in the short run, Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.67. Second resistance stands at $74.33. The third major resistance level sits at $77.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.69. The third support level lies at $63.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.47 billion has total of 178,217K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,084 M in contrast with the sum of -623,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 553,000 K and last quarter income was -127,750 K.