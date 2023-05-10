Investors must take note of Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) performance last week, which was 20.94%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.84, soaring 15.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.24 and dropped to $4.81 before settling in for the closing price of $4.46. Within the past 52 weeks, NTCO’s price has moved between $3.61 and $7.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.10%. With a float of $686.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.16, operating margin of +1.56, and the pretax margin is -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 59.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.32. Second resistance stands at $5.49. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.63. The third support level lies at $4.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.56 billion based on 691,576K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,041 M and income totals -553,910 K. The company made 1,975 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -168,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.