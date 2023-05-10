Investors must take note of Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) performance last week, which was 26.47%.

On May 09, 2023, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) opened at $1.63, higher 4.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.5704 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Price fluctuations for WINT have ranged from $1.36 to $44.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.40% at the time writing. With a float of $0.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20 employees.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 2,650. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 1,497 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 7,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,315 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,485. This insider now owns 5,513 shares in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$13) by $6.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -151.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -63.53 and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 356.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 225.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.2490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.6194. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8565 in the near term. At $1.9931, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5769, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4339. The third support level lies at $1.2973 if the price breaches the second support level.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Key Stats

There are currently 909K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -39,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,692 K.