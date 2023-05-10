Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) stock priced at $34.92, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.20 and dropped to $34.79 before settling in for the closing price of $35.18. IONS’s price has ranged from $31.46 to $48.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -837.70%. With a float of $141.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 796 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -69.84, and the pretax margin is -43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 141,631. In this transaction EVP, Chief Business Officer of this company sold 3,880 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 10,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str & Oper Ofc sold 2,582 for $36.50, making the entire transaction worth $94,250. This insider now owns 24,312 shares in total.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.92 while generating a return on equity of -40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -837.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.34 in the near term. At $36.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.07 billion, the company has a total of 143,092K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 587,370 K while annual income is -269,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,520 K while its latest quarter income was -124,320 K.