Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.79%

On May 09, 2023, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) opened at $116.09, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.5799 and dropped to $115.54 before settling in for the closing price of $117.29. Price fluctuations for J have ranged from $106.78 to $140.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 18.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.40% at the time writing. With a float of $125.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.82 million.

In an organization with 60000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.77, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +5.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jacobs Solutions Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 768,190. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 6,666 shares at a rate of $115.24, taking the stock ownership to the 607,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 6,666 for $116.77, making the entire transaction worth $778,389. This insider now owns 614,622 shares in total.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.59) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.33 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.69% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s (J) raw stochastic average was set at 45.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.38. However, in the short run, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.05. Second resistance stands at $127.33. The third major resistance level sits at $131.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.25. The third support level lies at $106.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Key Stats

There are currently 126,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,923 M according to its annual income of 644,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,799 M and its income totaled 135,650 K.