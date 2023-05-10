KT (KT Corporation) climbed 0.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $11.70, up 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.77 and dropped to $11.66 before settling in for the closing price of $11.62. Over the past 52 weeks, KT has traded in a range of $11.11-$15.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 1.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.30%. With a float of $447.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23371 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.84, operating margin of +6.52, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KT Corporation’s (KT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.74 in the near term. At $11.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.52.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.05 billion has total of 471,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,955 M in contrast with the sum of 883,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,758 M and last quarter income was 95,660 K.