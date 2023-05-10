L (Loews Corporation) dropped -0.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) stock priced at $58.67, down -0.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.01 and dropped to $58.49 before settling in for the closing price of $58.81. L’s price has ranged from $49.36 to $66.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.40%. With a float of $194.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12050 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Loews Corporation (L) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 190,992. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 4,800 shares at a rate of $39.79, taking the stock ownership to the 243,958,688 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,229 for $38.89, making the entire transaction worth $1,370,056. This insider now owns 243,953,888 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.21 while generating a return on equity of 6.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Loews Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.41

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 55.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.92 in the near term. At $59.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.88.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.24 billion, the company has a total of 227,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,044 M while annual income is 1,012 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,783 M while its latest quarter income was 375,000 K.