Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is expecting -3.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 09, 2023, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) trading session started at the price of $519.58, that was -2.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $519.92 and dropped to $512.095 before settling in for the closing price of $526.79. A 52-week range for LRCX has been $299.59 – $548.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.80%. With a float of $133.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lam Research Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 461,723. In this transaction Director of this company sold 881 shares at a rate of $524.09, taking the stock ownership to the 13,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & SVP sold 3,206 for $488.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,567,478. This insider now owns 3,433 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.54) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.01% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.92, a number that is poised to hit 5.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Looking closely at Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.54.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $504.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $460.85. However, in the short run, Lam Research Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $519.76. Second resistance stands at $523.75. The third major resistance level sits at $527.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $511.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $508.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $504.11.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

There are 134,340K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.00 billion. As of now, sales total 17,227 M while income totals 4,605 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,870 M while its last quarter net income were 814,010 K.