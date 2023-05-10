Last month’s performance of 1.78% for ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) is certainly impressive

May 09, 2023, ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) trading session started at the price of $18.59, that was 1.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.185 and dropped to $18.59 before settling in for the closing price of $18.65. A 52-week range for PRA has been $16.90 – $24.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -100.30%. With a float of $53.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1083 employees.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProAssurance Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of ProAssurance Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.30% during the next five years compared to -14.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, ProAssurance Corporation’s (PRA) raw stochastic average was set at 61.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.16 in the near term. At $19.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.28. The third support level lies at $17.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Key Stats

There are 53,964K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 996.22 million. As of now, sales total 1,107 M while income totals -400 K. Its latest quarter income was 294,710 K while its last quarter net income were 13,940 K.