Search
admin
admin

Last month’s performance of -11.80% for MBIA Inc. (MBI) is certainly impressive

Top Picks

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $9.37, down -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.515 and dropped to $9.21 before settling in for the closing price of $9.46. Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has traded in a range of $7.86-$14.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -21.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.70%. With a float of $47.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75 employees.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of MBIA Inc. is 12.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -99.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.55 in the near term. At $9.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.08. The third support level lies at $8.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 501.99 million has total of 54,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,000 K in contrast with the sum of -203,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,000 K and last quarter income was -60,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A look at Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s (RADI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.70, plunging -0.07% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Olo Inc. (OLO) volume hitting the figure of 0.93 million.

-
May 09, 2023, Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) trading session started at the price of $6.79, that was 0.44% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) volume exceeds 1.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On May 09, 2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) opened at $303.08, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.