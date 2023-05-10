Last month’s performance of -11.80% for MBIA Inc. (MBI) is certainly impressive

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) kicked off on May 09, 2023, at the price of $9.37, down -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.515 and dropped to $9.21 before settling in for the closing price of $9.46. Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has traded in a range of $7.86-$14.48.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -21.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.70%. With a float of $47.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75 employees.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of MBIA Inc. is 12.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -99.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.55 in the near term. At $9.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.08. The third support level lies at $8.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 501.99 million has total of 54,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,000 K in contrast with the sum of -203,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,000 K and last quarter income was -60,000 K.