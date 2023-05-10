Search
Last month’s performance of -14.23% for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is certainly impressive

On May 09, 2023, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) opened at $1.18, lower -7.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. Price fluctuations for ARQQ have ranged from $0.96 to $10.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 121.60% at the time writing. With a float of $24.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.93 million.

In an organization with 140 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.09, operating margin of -712.78, and the pretax margin is +902.32.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arqit Quantum Inc. is 60.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +902.32 while generating a return on equity of 291.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53 and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s (ARQQ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1785, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1020. However, in the short run, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1500. Second resistance stands at $1.2450. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9250. The third support level lies at $0.8300 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Key Stats

There are currently 134,001K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 135.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,210 K according to its annual income of 65,080 K.

