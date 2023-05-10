Last month’s performance of 2.27% for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) stock priced at $29.22, down -2.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.50 and dropped to $27.92 before settling in for the closing price of $29.62. FLYW’s price has ranged from $14.56 to $30.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.10%. With a float of $102.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.05 million.

In an organization with 1000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.83, operating margin of -10.10, and the pretax margin is -12.91.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Flywire Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 325,725. In this transaction General Counsel and CCO of this company sold 11,232 shares at a rate of $29.00, taking the stock ownership to the 120,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President and COO sold 10,000 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,039. This insider now owns 275,751 shares in total.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.60 while generating a return on equity of -8.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flywire Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 85.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.73. However, in the short run, Flywire Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.60. Second resistance stands at $30.34. The third major resistance level sits at $31.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.18. The third support level lies at $26.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.13 billion, the company has a total of 110,018K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 289,380 K while annual income is -39,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,050 K while its latest quarter income was -1,130 K.