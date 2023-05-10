Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -2.68% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is certainly impressive

Company News

On May 09, 2023, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) opened at $0.6799, higher 2.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7299 and dropped to $0.6799 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Price fluctuations for MGTA have ranged from $0.32 to $2.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.50% at the time writing. With a float of $59.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 1,230,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,058,204 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,200,000 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,826,000. This insider now owns 4,558,204 shares in total.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s (MGTA) raw stochastic average was set at 48.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7665, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0742. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7464 in the near term. At $0.7632, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7964. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6964, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6632. The third support level lies at $0.6464 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Key Stats

There are currently 60,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -76,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,178 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

RELX PLC (RELX) soared 1.61 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.04, soaring 1.61% from the previous trading day....
Read more

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.9 million

Steve Mayer -
May 09, 2023, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) trading session started at the price of $0.285, that was -3.49% drop from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing eHealth Inc. (EHTH) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) stock priced at $6.79, up 8.53% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.