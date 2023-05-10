Last month’s performance of -4.55% for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 09, 2023, with Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) stock priced at $14.15, down -1.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.15 and dropped to $13.995 before settling in for the closing price of $14.30. KD’s price has ranged from $7.93 to $17.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.20%. With a float of $202.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 90000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 218,812. In this transaction Group President of this company bought 23,800 shares at a rate of $9.19, taking the stock ownership to the 651,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 109,000 for $9.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,153. This insider now owns 1,191,833 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.84, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

The latest stats from [Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 1.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 52.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.22. The third major resistance level sits at $14.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.91. The third support level lies at $13.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.14 billion, the company has a total of 227,505K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,657 M while annual income is -2,319 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,303 M while its latest quarter income was -106,000 K.