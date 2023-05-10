Last month’s performance of 40.72% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is certainly impressive

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) on May 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.45, soaring 13.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.73 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Within the past 52 weeks, XERS’s price has moved between $0.97 and $2.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 134.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.10%. With a float of $132.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 355 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.63, operating margin of -72.97, and the pretax margin is -87.15.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is 2.71%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 29,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,528,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s insider bought 100,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $140,380. This insider now owns 1,508,064 shares in total.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -85.86 while generating a return on equity of -134.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

The latest stats from [Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., XERS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was superior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. The third support level lies at $2.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 360.82 million based on 135,531K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110,250 K and income totals -94,660 K. The company made 33,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.